‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ Cast Member Suing for Massive Damages After Falling off a Cliff

After falling off a cliff while hiking at an Alaskan resort, one of the cast members of Alaska: The Last Frontier is suing for at least $100,000 in damages.

Atz Lee Kilcher filed a lawsuit saying he was “seriously injured” in 2015 while hiking at the Otter Cove Resort when a cliff took him by surprise, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The Discovery cast member claims that because of the fall he required a “lifesaving Medevac” to the hospital, where he was treated for a fractured left shoulder, two collapsed lungs, right hip and ankle fractures, multiple rib fractures and a right scapular fracture.

Kilcher claims in the lawsuit that there is an “inadequate guarded and/or warned of sudden precipitous edge of the land/drop” and that guests are not adequately warned of the cliff or the danger in that area.

“It is deceptive and dangerous,” the lawsuit claims.

In August, Kilcher posted a picture to Instagram documenting the injuries from his fall.

“A year ago today I was humbled by gravity, fear and friendship,” he wrote. “It’s been a hard recovery but I can’t complain all considering. I still have my health, family and friends and that is a blessing for sure. Thanks everyone for your support and good wishes, things are different now of course but all in all I am well.”

He concluded his message with the hashtag, “life goes on.”