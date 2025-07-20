A&E Reality Show Replaces One of Its Stars

One A&E reality show has replaced one of its stars.

WWE Legend The Undertaker is being joined by his wife, Michelle McCool, on Season 2 of WWE LFG, replacing Mickie James on the coaching panel, according to CBS Sports.

When it came to James exiting the show, Undertaker explained that his wife’s recurring appearances in Season 1 were to “test” if they were able to balance doing the show with their home life. He laughed off accusations that he “got Mickie fired,” but WWE revisited the idea of having McCool coach full-time following Season 1.

(Photo by Craig Ambrosio/WWE via Getty Images)

“I would never address it any other place, but you get the scoop,” Undertaker told CBS Sports. “When I was presented with the opportunity to be a coach, she was presented with the opportunity at the same time. We couldn’t do it together because the kids were in school. It was too much. That’s why she had a few spots on Season 1. We were trying to figure out schedules and what it would be like if she were to do Season 2.”

WWE LFG features four coaches guiding a team of four prospect athletes, with the winning contestants, one male and one female, earning NXT contracts. “Of course, my husband gets me everything,” McCool sarcastically said in response to reports of nepotism.

Season 2 of WWE LFG premiered in June, once again showcasing rising talent vying for a coveted WWE contract under the mentorship of some of the biggest WWE Legends. In Season 2, “16 contenders – both new and returning – battle for a chance at their dreams.” Undertaker and McCool are joined by Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and WWE SVP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

The competitors “enter the next phase of training for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As the coaches share their expert insights, hopefuls hone their skills, face off in high-stakes challenges, and navigate shifting team dynamics and even tougher rivals. Each hour-long episode delivers more action, drama, and the relentless pursuit of becoming WWE’s next breakout Superstar.”

New episodes of WWE LFG air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on A&E. The series is produced for A&E by WWE. Executive producers for WWE are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Shawn Michaels, and Jeremy Borash, with Rob Sharenow, Elaine Frontain Bryant, and Brad Abramson serving as executive producers for A&E.