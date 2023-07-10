WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker Saves Wife From Shark

The Undertaker came close to having a main event match with a shark. On Sunday, the WWE Hall of Famer protected his wife, WWE legend Michelle McCool, from a shark that was swimming close to her at a beach. On Twitter, McCool said she was reading a book when she noticed the shark, which led to her texting her husband. The Undertaker then stood in front of the shark who eventually swam away.

"Guess I wasn't big enough to scare him away but you are," McCool said in a video that shows The Undertaker, 58, standing in the water with the shark. McCool and The Undertaker (real name Mark Calway) have been married since 2010. When speaking to the New York Post in 2020, McCool talked about how strong her husband is when he's not in the ring.

I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker 🦈😳kinda digging that last picture …A LOT😍#myprotector 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z9goXelzNT — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

"He's more mentally tough than anybody I've ever met," McCool said. "I think a lot of stubbornness plays into effect, too. I speak from experience from that too. But I just always tell him, 'Whatever you want to do, I'm here for you. I'll work out with you. I'll cook healthy meals, whatever it takes to get you physically emotionally and mentally ready.'"

McCool talked to the New York Post around the time The Undertaker's documentary, The Last Ride premiered on the WWE Network. And when the outlet asked about seeing more of the former WWE Champion as a husband and father, McCool said, "You'll definitely see some real vulnerability in the next few episodes. A side that really gets seen by me. I mean there are some emotional parts that are really touching. I think people will be surprised. I think they will be grateful that they were let in on that."

McCool, 45, joined WWE in 2004 and made her main roster debut in 2006. She left WWE full-time in 2011 and finished her career as a two-time Women's Champion and Divas Champion. She was also named Woman of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2010.

The Undertaker retired from WWE in 2020 after joining the company in 1990. In his 30 years with the company, The Undertaker won the WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship three times, the Tag Team Championship six times and has a 25-2 record in WrestleMania matches.