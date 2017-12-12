Adrianne Curry Dishes on the ‘Truth’ About ‘America’s Next Top Model’

A post shared by Adrianne Curry (@adriannecurry) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Adrianne Curry is well-known for being the first ever winner of America’s Next Top Model, but according to a new report, she’s now dishing out the “truth” of what went on behind the scenes.

The 35-year-old says now that she’s “older and wiser” she felt it was time to shed “some light on what went down with me after that show.”

“We were promised a Revlon contract on my season and a contract with Wilhelmina. They did voice overs on the actual aired show and changed what was being said to us while filming,” she claims. “When I met with Revlon, they informed me they never planned on using the winner, whoever she may be, for any ads. They hired me for $15k to model makeup in a room with 10 execs in it to honor said contract. I was crushed, but still very grateful. $15k is amazing!”

However, Curry alleges that she never saw the money and that she ended up being stuck in a bad situation when the America’s Next Top Model producers decided to promise model contracts to IMG Models after that first season, prompting them to essentially sabotage her career, as reported by Too Fab.

“I reached out to Tyra and Top Model, desperate to get out of my contract and get advice as I was not being given any castings, etc. by an agency that wanted me to fail,” Curry continued. “CRICKETS. Phone calls ignored. Then, my $15k for Revlon? Suddenly, I wasn’t being paid.”

“I had a big heart and I really looked to the show as my saviors and Tyra my angel,” Curry added. “When I was desperate for help and being punished by my agency for being from the show after they dropped Wilhelmina … I just wanted some guidance … some … something.”

“I wish Tyra well in her life and have no hard feelings anymore. She is a woman looking out for herself in a world where no one else gives a s— about you,” she later added in her closing. “Being cut throat and numb to others in that industry is the only way to get ahead.”