Adam Levine’s Wife, Behati Prinsloo, Breaks Silence on His ‘The Voice’ Exit

While The Voice fans were devastated to hear that longtime coach Adam Levine would be leaving the show behind after 16 seasons, Behati Prinsloo is excited to have her husband home more.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Today show, Prinsloo said of Maroon 5 frontman’s exit from the NBC show, “Good news for me, good news for the kids.”

“He is on tour at the moment,” she continued. “He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do. I’m like, ‘What am I going to do with him?’”

Since marrying in 2014, the rocker and model have welcomed two children together — daughters Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 15 months.

Last month, Levine revealed he would no longer occupy a coach’s chair on The Voice, writing in part on Instagram, “To all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

In his place will be Gwen Stefani, who is rejoining the panel alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and beau Blake Shelton.

“To think that [Adam’s] not going to be there is like bittersweet,” Stefani said on The Talk Tuesday. “And plus, like, being between him and Blake, the amount of laughter, I would have to like stop and massage my face, because it would hurt.”

“But it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting. I mean, Blake’s my best friend, so I get to hang out with him at work,” the No Doubt singer added of working with her longtime beau. “I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun.”

Clarkson added in an interview with Extra soon after the announcement that she and the other judges were not only excited to welcome Stefani back, but completely understood Levine’s need to take leave.

“It was kind of a shocking thing, but I kind of get it,” she told the outlet. He’s been doing it for eight years — that’s a long time.”

“He’s got a couple kids. Still has a career. Still touring. It’s a very rigorous schedule fitting everything in,” she added. “It’ll be weird going to work, but I totally get how busy it is trying to fit everything in plus having a family.”

