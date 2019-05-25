Adam Levine: What’s Next for ‘The Voice’ Star After His Exit

Adam Levine’s shocking exit from The Voice after 16 seasons appears to have come from frustrations with the reality series, but the singer is not cutting ties with NBC altogether.

The Voice host Carson Daly revealed Levine’s exit during an appearance on the Today Show Friday, adding Blake Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani would be replacing the Maroon 5 frontman.

While Levine’s time on The Voice may be over, for now, he will still be working with NBC in other projects.

The singer is an executive prouder on the new NBC reality competition series Songland — which follows undiscovered songwriters pitching their original music to top recording artist and a panel of well-known music producers in the hopes of coming up with the acts’ next big hit — though he is not expected to appear on camera, Entertainment Tonight writes.

Levine also appears to be going through some changes in his personal life. A source told the outlet Friday he sold his Beverly Hills home — of which he shares with wife, Behati Prinsloo — to Ellen DeGeneres for $45 million.

Another source told the publication, Levine had been thinking about leaving the show for years and didn’t want to come back for Season 17, despite being announced to be returning.

The insider revealed he and NBC came to a mutual agreement for him to leave and there are no hard feelings. They added that they believe Levine might appear on the show’s 17th season in some capacity.

Shortly after news broke of his exit first broke, Levine took to Instagram and shared a lengthy statement honoring his time on the show saying he knew it was time to “move on.”

“It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” he wrote, posting the 2012 Rolling Stone cover of himself with Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera. “Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life.”

“Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes,” he added. “You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. … And, BLAKE F**KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

The Voice released their own statement, saying the door is always open for the singer to return to his coach seat.

“Our friend and coach Adam Levine made the decision not to return next season,” the show’s official Twitter account shared Friday. “We’re going to miss Adam, but The Voice is family and with family it’s ‘see you soon’ never ‘goodbye.’”

Songland premieres May 28 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The Voice will return for Season 17 in the fall.