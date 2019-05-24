Adam Levine Teases He’ll Return to ‘The Voice’ ‘Very Very Soon’

Just because he’s not coming back for season 17 of The Voice doesn’t mean he’ll be gone forever. In his exit statement on Friday, Adam Levine teased that he’ll be back on set of the NBC singing competition “very very soon.”

In a shoutout to fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, Levine asked them to take care of Blake Shelton while he was gone.

“Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy [Shelton] and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon,” he wrote. “So much love to you both.”

Levine also carved out a few words dedicated to Shelton, with whom he’s been coaching on the reality show since its premiere in 2011.

After thanking many people involved on the show, he wrote, “And, BLAKE F—IN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, [I’m] just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.”

Earlier in the day, Shelton wrote on Twitter that he was having a tough time with the news his longtime co-star wouldn’t be at work anymore.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around [Adam Levine] not being at [The Voice] anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives,” Shelton tweeted. “I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

“We’ll miss you brother,” Legend commented on Levine’s post.

“Found out last night about [Adam Levine] leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there,” Clarkson wrote on Twitter. “To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!”

Elsewhere in his note, Levine thanked any and everyone involved with the show. “Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go.”

“And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING,” he wrote in part. “What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much.”

The Voice will return to NBC in the fall with Gwen Stefani in Levine’s seat.

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC