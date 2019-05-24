Adam Levine Fans Can’t Handle His Statement After ‘The Voice’ Exit

On Friday, May 24, it was announced that Adam Levine was leaving The Voice after 16 seasons, with the Maroon 5 frontman confirming the news in a lengthy Instagram post later that morning.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage,” Levine’s post began. “We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘theres (sic) some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”



Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans instantly began commenting on the post to thank Levine for his contributions to the reality show.

“We’ll miss you and the show will literally never be the same again,” one wrote. “Good Luck Adam! You were the reason I watched the show,” added another.

“Couldn’t be prouder of you for feeling what the right decision for you was and sticking to your guns. You truly made the show what it was for me and so many other fans,” shared a third fan.

A fourth commented, “Thank you, Adam. Started watching this show because of you. Good or bad, you faced everything and your fans were here with you. The Voice must’ve been a beautiful journey for you.”

Several past contestants also commented on the post, including Season 15 winner Chevel Shepherd, who wrote, “so thankful to have met and become friends with such an amazing human being. you’re the best.”

Season 7 contestant Matt McAndrew shared, “So glad you did it brother! You were a great coach and you changed a lot of lives for the better. Thank you!”

Country singer RaeLynn commented, “Love it!! Thank you for turning around for me! Love ya Adam!”

Levine continued his post by thanking those involved in the show, including his fellow coaches and the contestants he has mentored over the years. Other thank-yous went to NBC, the show’s host Carson Daly, band director Paul Mirkovich and fellow coach Blake Shelton, who received a special shoutout.

“I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried,” Levine wrote to Shelton. “Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.”

“And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys,” he concluded. “For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo