Actor and 'X Factor' Alum Johnny Ruffo Dead at 35

Johnny Ruffo, an Australian singer and actor who competed on The X Factor and also starred in Home and Away, has died. Ruffo passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family and partner Tahnee Sims following a battle with a rare form of brain cancer, a statement shared to his official Instagram page Thursday said. He was 35.

"It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny. Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible nurses and doctors," the statement read. "He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give. We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy."

Born in Perth in Western Australia in 1988, Ruffo rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor in Australia, coming third in the 2011 competition, according to 7 News. He later signed to record label Sony and released several singles, including "On Top" and "Take It Home." In 2012, Ruffo competed on the Australian version of Dancing With The Stars, which he won with professional partner Luda Kroitor. A year later, he landed the role of Chris Harrington on Home and Away, remaining on the show four three years, and later the TV miniseries House of Bond in 2017 and the soap opera Neighbours in 2020.

Amid his rising fame, however, Ruffo began to experience health complications. Per a synopsis for his book, No Finish Line, "he had started suffering from severe headaches when his girlfriend, Tahnee, noticed something was also wrong with his speech." Ruffo was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for a nearly three-inch tumor. In 2017, he was "ultimately diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, with which-despite a period of remission-he still battles today." In November 2020, two years after announcing he was in remission, Ruffo revealed that his brain cancer had returned. In August 2022, he announced his cancer was terminal, at the time writing, "one of the saddest things about cancer is that even though it can feel like an isolating experience and that you're the only victim, you quickly learn that it's actually quite a large club that nobody asked to be part of."

Amid his passing, tributes have poured in for the star. Spice Girls singer Melanie Brown, who is a judge on Australia's The Masked Singer, wrote, "My heart just broke. Sending my sincere condolences." Neighbours actress Bonnie Anderson commented, "What a man! You always knew how to light up a room Johnny! Sending ever hit of love to all of your loved ones! Absolutely heartbreaking." Survivors include his partner, Tahnee Sims.