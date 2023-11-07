ABC Replaces 'Press Your Luck' in Tuesday Night's Schedule

Press Your Luck is absent from ABC's schedule tonight. The long-running game show has been airing after Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday nights, but tonight will be a little different. Instead of contestants pressing their luck, a Dolly Parton special will be airing beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Dolly Parton – From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll will see the country legend discussing her upcoming rock & roll album Rockstar with Robin Roberts. She will also discuss the rock & roll musicians she's collaborated with and more.

Parton's special will also be available to watch on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. It comes ahead of Rockstar's release on Nov. 17. The album marks her first rock album, which has collaborations with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Sheryl Crow, Lizzo, goddaughter Miley Cyrus, and others. It will also include a whopping 30 songs as Parton makes her mark on the rock genre.

Meanwhile, fans won't have to worry about Press Your Luck's future on ABC. Although some shows have been getting pulled from schedules, the game show will be sticking around. It is back on the network's schedule next week. So it's only being pulled tonight due to Dolly Parton's special, which isn't uncommon. Shows get pulled from schedules for specials all the time and are back the following week. The same thing will luckily be happening with Press Your Luck, and the alternative isn't bad.

While Press Your Luck won't be on tonight, Dancing With the Stars still is. The remaining couples are participating in Music Video Week and performing to some of the biggest songs ever. Paula Abdul will be guest judging tonight, meaning that it's going to be as intense as ever with her holding up a paddle. It's likely another couple will be going home this week, so fans will have to vote like their lives depended on it to keep their favorites in the game.

Press Your Luck may be taking a backseat tonight, but it will be back next week. Be sure to tune into Dolly Parton – From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ABC following Dancing With the Stars. Parton's rock album Rockstar will be coming out on Friday, Nov. 17. After all the country she's done, she is going to be taking over rock, and you will want to be there when it happens.