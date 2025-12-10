ABC Reality TV Alum Weds Musician

The Bachelor‘s Cassie Randolph is married.

The former ABC reality star, 30, tied the knot with musician Brighton Reinhardt on Dec. 5 in an intimate wedding held at The Point Luxury Villa in Costa Rica.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The wedding I have always dreamed of,” Randolph wrote on Instagram Sunday, calling the celebration “romantic, magical, and absolutely perfect.”

Randolph and Reinhardt decided to go with a destination wedding, as it felt “so rare” to get everyone to “pause their lives, travel somewhere beautiful, and just be together,” the bride told PEOPLE. “I couldn’t wait to look around and see our closest friends and family all in Costa Rica, celebrating with us and making memories we’ll talk about forever.”

The couple chose Costa Rica, as they’re captivated by the country’s “relaxed, go-with-the-flow Pura Vida spirit.”

“Pura Vida means ‘pure life’ or ‘simple life,’ and it’s more than a phrase — it’s a whole Costa Rican philosophy. It’s such a positive and contagious way of approaching life, and it just felt right for our wedding,” Randolph continued.

Saying “I do” in front of 70 of their loved ones, Randolph and Reinhardt included both of their brothers by asking them to officiate. “They were both nervous but excited. It was such a meaningful, personal touch,” Randolph said. “Definitely something we’ll be adding to the memory box.” The bride and groom then exchanged both traditional and personal vows.

At the reception, the newlyweds danced to Etta James’ “At Last,” which was “classic and romantic” to fit the vibe of the rest of the ceremony. Reinhardt then surprised his bride with a performance of his original song “Wherever We Are,” with Randolph getting onstage with him for a duet.

Randolph and Reinhardt first met a decade ago and began a friendship that eventually turned romantic in 2020. The couple, who got engaged in 2024, is now looking forward to the next steps of their lives together.

“I can’t wait to start a family, create traditions of our own, and grow into the next versions of ourselves together,” Randolph said, praising her husband as “incredibly loyal, kind and passionate,” as well as “artistic and bold.” She went on, “He inspires me every single day. He’s my best friend and my rock, and I already know he’s going to be the best father to our kids.”