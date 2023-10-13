'The Golden Bachelor' Fan-Favorite Suddenly Quits Show

Forget the Rose Ceremony, as one fan-favorite on The Golden Bachelor left on her own free will, but for a good reason. 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner has been trying to find love on the newest iteration of the long-running Bachelor franchise. Seniors have been vying for his heart, and it's been both heartwarming and heartbreaking. After receiving a rose from Gerry during the series premiere, Marina was absent from last week's episode.

A source confirmed to TVLine that the 60-year-old educator from LA decided to leave the series due to an urgent family matter. While her departure was not addressed on-camera, ABC posted a deleted scene in which she FaceTimed Gerry to tell him what happened. Bachelor star and host Jesse Palmer told Gerry that Marina "had a situation with her family back home." On FaceTime, Marina reminded him that she's a single mom and she had to choose her family. Although she didn't go into detail, she did say she had to support her "family's needs at this time."

The bittersweet part of maturing gracefully: honoring your priorities. Nothing but respect for Marina and her difficult decision. 💛 #TheGoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/KyKUnUApBj — The Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) October 6, 2023

"I'm sorry I had to leave, but at the same time, I had to get my priorities straight, so here I am and there you are," Marina continued. Gerry said he "fully understands," noting that commitment to family overrides "just about everything." Gerry sent her "prayers and support," while Marina wished him "nothing but the best from my heart." He mentioned a few times how much he respected her decision, even though it is a disappointment. "But as I told her, when you do the right thing, and you make the right decision, good things still come to you," Gerry told Palmer.

Marina and Gerry had some connection during the premiere. They were giggling and bonding over things that their children and grandchildren had said. But it just wasn't in the cards, at least not right now. The numbers are dwindling when it comes to women fighting for a rose and Gerry's heart. It's definitely sad that Marina had to leave, but hopefully, all works out for her family, and she finds "The One" someday. Meanwhile, fans will be able to see Gerry continuing his journey on The Golden Bachelor on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. There is still much to look forward to on the series, and many women still need to receive their roses. But who will end up permanently stealing Gerry's heart?