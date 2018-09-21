Abby Lee Miller Rings in Birthday Amid Battle With Cancer

Abby Lee Miller did not let her battle with cancer stop her from celebrating her 52nd birthday.

On Wednesday, the former Dance Moms star, who is currently undergoing treatment following a non-Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosis, rang in another year with friends at Club Jete, a dance club in Los Angeles, California, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Miller, whose birthday is Friday, documented her night out on Instagram, posting one photo of herself and friend Nicki to her Instagram Story with the caption “#Partytime.”

A second picture from the night showed the now 52-year-old, bound in her wheelchair as a result of her current health crisis, posing with Mark Meismer and Tony Selznick, all three smiling for the camera.

The birthday celebration comes in the midst of a serious health crisis for the former Dance Moms star.

In April, Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, after she underwent emergency back surgery for what doctors initially believed to be an infection, though the surgery and tests revealed a tumor that was “strangling” her spine.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital said.

Since the initial diagnosis, the 52-year-old has documented her treatment on social media, which included a five-month recovery at a live-in rehabilitation facility, which she was released from earlier this month.

Despite the great strides she has made, including completing several rounds of chemotherapy, a source revealed that the former Lifetime star may never walk again.

“Abby has been trying to stay positive throughout this journey, but it’s been tough. She’s getting a little stronger every day, but we don’t know if she’ll ever walk again.”

A second source added that although she has left rehab, Miller will still have to “undergo more chemotherapy, adding that “Abby’s tough, and she continues to keep her spirits up as she focuses on her health.”

Miller is expected to return for season 8 of Dance Moms, with a recent casting announcement teasing the return of the series. She is also expected to appear in a new Lifetime Special, something that she disclosed in a recent Instagram post.