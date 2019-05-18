Abby Lee Miller Reveals Scars, Removes Wig in New Photos Amid Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller is showing off her strength, and the scars left over from her serious battle with cancer.

The Dance Moms alum spent the last year battling a diagnosis of Burkitt’s lymphoma and recently revealed to Us Weekly that she is cancer free.

“The cancer’s gone,” she told the publication, after undergoing 10 rounds of chemotherapy. “Burkitt lymphoma’s gone.”

The reality television personality sat down with the publication, and showed off her scars in a stunning new photoshoot. She revealed she felt “fabulous after hearing the news, and is still undergoing some treatment to ensure she stays healthy.

“I had a PET scan, and it was cleared. Not one cell of cancer after three rounds of chemo,” she said.””But I still had seven more just for safety, which was stupid. I should have just worked on therapy.”

Miller is now learning how to walk again after she received emergency spinal surgery.

“If the ER doctor wouldn’t have said, ‘Oh, go home and take it easy for 10 days. You’ll be fine,’ then they would have actually tested me and done an MRI and looked further at the blood labs. Then they would have known there was something really dramatically wrong,” she told the outlet. “They could have done something, and they would have started the chemo immediately and… the mass of the infection would have never gotten strong enough to choke my spinal cord, and I wouldn’t be in a wheelchair and I’d be walking.”

Miller also opened up about facing death following the diagnosis in April 2018, which came just days after she had the emergency operation.

“You definitely feel alone. My three friends were there [at the hospital but] I’m an only child, my mom and dad are both deceased and I’m not married, I don’t have siblings to lean on,” she said. “That’s why, for me, if I died, it didn’t really matter. There were people who care about me, but there wasn’t anybody depended upon me.”

With her new lease on life, Miller admitted she is looking forward to getting her life back on track, and getting back to the weight she was “when I got out of prison.”

Her time in hospital beds is not completely her, however, as Miller plans to undergo a knee replacement operation in June, which her doctor believes will help her walk again.

“I always thought I would die of cancer because my mom and my dad both died of cancer. My dad died of osteocancer, and my mom died of colon cancer,” she told the outlet. “But I just never thought it would happen this soon and this fast and this ugly.”

Miller’s comeback will be official with the return of Dance Moms. The show is set to premiere Tuesday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.