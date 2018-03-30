Abby Lee Miller Transferred to Halfway House to Finish Prison Sentence

Abby Lee Miller has moved from the big house to a halfway house for the final two months of her prison sentence, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the Dance Moms leader has been transferred from the Victorville, California prison where she has been held since July. She was sent to a facility called the Residential Reentry Center, where she will remain until her scheduled release date on May 25.

The facility will reportedly provide the reality TV maven with a safe, structured and supervised environment during her final time in incarceration. She will be given employment counseling, job placement and financial management assistance during her time at the center.

Miller’s prison term comes after she was indicted in 2015 on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud and concealment of bankruptcy assets after prosecutors claimed she hid $755,000 in income from the government. She was sentenced last May to a year in federal prison, which she began to serve in July.

Miller previously addressed the crimes of which she was convicted while behind bars in January when she shared a now-deleted photo on Instagram.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes,” she wrote at the time. “I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace.”

Miller has reportedly been putting her time behind bars to good use. In prison, she passed a real estate class and got a personal finance diploma. “Feeling extremely positive!” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her certificate in December.

But life inside a prison has not been entirely easy for the 51-year-old, she revealed on social media. “I’m surviving because the fire inside me burns brighter than the fire around me,” Miller wrote on Instagram in February.

While she has spent time honing in on her career options and personal development, Miller has also made a drastic physical change during her time in lockup.

She has reportedly lost more than 100 pounds since she entered prison in July, thanks in large part to the gastric sleeve surgery she underwent shortly before surrendering to serve her one-year sentence.

As for what’s next for the former TV personality, fans will have to wait. She teased in May 2017 to E! News that she could possibly make her return to the small screen after serving her time.

“Someone’s already called me to be there to start saying shoot. We’re ready with cameras. We’re ready to go,” Miller said at the time. “I think I’ll be ready to go. If worse comes to worse, I’m a good teacher. I’m good at what I do. I have an eye for detail. I can take a beginner kid that has never danced in their lives and I can teach them something or I can take a really advanced dancer and I can make them into a professional.“