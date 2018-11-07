Abby Lee Miller Makes TV Return After Health Scare and Prison Sentence

Seven months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Abby Lee Miller is preparing to make her return to the small screen, the former Dance Moms star teasing the news on Instagram.

“Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind,” Miller captioned a photo posted Tuesday that showed herself sitting in her wheelchair in front of cameras with the Abby Lee Dance Company logo in the background. “Comment if you can guess what we’re shooting today? #abby #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dance #tvshow #dancemoms”

Miller had earlier fueled rumors of a possible Dance Moms return when she shared an image of a bus promoting Dance Mom‘s upcoming season premiere on Jan. 10.

“When I heard I was going to be on the side of a bus… WOW! I thought of Carrie Bradshaw on Sex in the City! I thought wrong! [Laughing out loud]!” she wrote.

Miller was confirmed to be involved in the casting process for the upcoming season, though any further involvement, including whether she would be in front of the cameras, was not made clear.

In March of 2017, the 52-year-old announced her resignation from the show via an Instagram post in which she accused those behind the series of treating her “like dirt” following filming for season 7B.

“I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS,” Miller wrote. “FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”

“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful!” she continued. “I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!”

Miller acted as instructor and former coach on the former Lifetime series and owned the Pittsburgh-based The Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) studio, where the series is filmed.

Her return to TV comes after a series of personal battles, including a 366 day sentence at a federal penitentiary in Victorville, California after she was indicted in 2015 for bankruptcy fraud and concealment of bankruptcy assets.

After being granted early release, Miller suffered a major health crisis and was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, after undergoing emergency back surgery. Since the diagnosis, Miller has documented her treatment and recovery on social media.