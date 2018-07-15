Abby Lee Miller Gets Emotional During Serenade at Physical Therapy

Abby Lee Miller is taking on cancer with a song in her heart. The Dance Moms star shared an emotional moment of her getting serenaded during her ongoing treatment on Instagram Saturday, and fans were tearing up in the comment section too.

In the video, Miller can be seen sitting outdoors in her wheelchair alongside medical personnel as Mackenzie Sol, who plays an acoustic version of the Goo Goo Dolls’ iconic song, “Iris,” to the clearly emotional Lifetime personality.

“I bet I’m the only patient who gets Serenaded between Physical Therapy!” she captioned the video. “Thank you [Mackenzie Sol] for lifting my spirits and making me forget my ailments for a while!”

Watching the intimate moment proved to be a tearjerker for many who follow Miller’s journey on social media.

“Omg 😮 that’s sooo omg I’m lost for words,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Awwwwww this is sooooo sweet and encouraging! Im so happy you have a great support system Abby. Good bless you and continue to be with you.”

Miller is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April.

She recently shared with her social media followers that she is now learning to walk again in physical therapy, sharing a photo of her standing with the help of a harness.

Miller may have a long road ahead of her, but she’s clearly confident about her recovery, as she is reportedly set to return for Season 8 of Dance Moms, which was originally cancelled by Lifetime following her diagnosis.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight last week that Miller will be returning to the show, which appears to be the case based on casting calls for the new season, which mention Miller in the text.

“Abby Lee Miller has launched some of the most successful careers of this generation!” reads the posting on dancemomscasting.com. “She is currently casting NEW talent for Dance Moms. Does your daughter/son outshine their competition? Are they destined for greatness? Would they love the opportunity to train and compete as a member of ALDC? This could be the fast-track to stardom your kid deserves!”

Best of luck to the Dance Moms star!

Photo credit: Karwai Tang / Getty