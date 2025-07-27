A ‘Swamp People’ Star Has Died: Co-Stars Confirm Passing of Junior Edwards

Swamp People star Junior Edwards has died.

Ashley “Deadeye” Jones confirmed her co-star’s passing on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The world lost a legend! Mr Junior Edwards passed away!” Jones wrote alongside a photo of her and Edwards. “Please be in prayer for the family! He was one of the greatest alligator hunters there is! He was real hardcore outdoorsman! I watched this man bring in MONSTER gators at Duffys Gas Station in Pierre Part LA. This was after a looooong day for both of us and you can tell it! Glad we took a second for a pic!”

Many fans took to the comments of Jones’ post to share their own condolences, with one saying, “I’m sorry to hear that Ashley. Please give Teresa, Willie and the boys my condolence.” Another wrote, “I hope the show honors the legendary Mr Edwards forever loved & missed rip,” while one expressed, “Going to miss him on the show. Prayers to his family and grieving friends.”

Edward’s grandson, “Little” Willie Edwards, took to Facebook to mourn his grandfather, saying, “Rest easy pawpaw….i know your probably running your hoop nets or doing something crazy inside those pearly gates…you will be extremely missed pawpaw we love you more than anything!!! Until we meet again.”

According to E! Online, additional details surrounding Edwards’ death have not been released. Edwards starred on the first six seasons of Swamp People on the History Channel, which premiered in 2010. He returned for Season 12 in 2021, but that was his last time appearing on the show. Little, meanwhile, has been on the show since Season 11, while Jones was on Seasons 10-15.

Swamp People has seen a number of heartbreaking deaths since its start. In 2018, original cast member Randy Edwards, son of Junior Edwards, got into a car crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. His death came less than four years after he exited the show. 2021, alligator hunter Mitchell Guist passed away following a seizure.

Season 16 of Swamp People aired in 2024, but as of now, Season 17 does not yet have a premiere date. It’s expected to release sometime in 2026, and it can be assumed that the new season will include some sort of tribute to Edwards. Previous seasons of Swamp People are streaming on Hulu and for free on Pluto TV.