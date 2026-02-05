A Rock and Roll Legend’s Daughter Was Just Eliminated From ‘The Masked Singer’

The Masked Singer just unmasked another unexpected celebrity — one who has close ties to a rock and roll legend.

Calla Lily hinted at her musical family history during Wednesday’s episode of the Fox competition series with a performance of John Cougar Mellencamp’s “Jack and Diane,” but was sent packing at the end of the episode.

Before Calla Lily unmasked herself, the judges had to lock in their guesses, with Rita Ora picking Selma Blair, Ken Jeong choosing Christina Applegate and Robin Thicke making the case for Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel. It was Jenny McCarthy who ended up guessing correctly, however, as she put the pieces together to come up with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp.

Teddi, who is the daughter of the “Hurts So Good” rocker, hinted at her true identity throughout her time on The Masked Singer, revealing during the episode celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. that an “American legend” was “so much more” than an “icon” to her.

She went on to reveal that her famous family member once grounded her for being late to dinner in front of Madonna and Sean Penn. “For a while, I resented him for not making my life easy,” Calla Lily teased of their relationship. “And there were years we were distant.” The two have since repaired things, and now, Calla Lily said he helped her “be tough, strong and always on time for dinner.”

Teddi also gave clues as to her identity ahead of Calla Lily’s performance of Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” in week two, revealing that she had received a diagnosis that turned her world upside down.

“But then I thought about my children,” she said. “I chose to face my fears and fight. And it seems to be working.”

John Mellencamp and Teddi Mellencamp on ‘watch what happens live’ (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Teddi was diagnosed with multiple brain tumors in 2025. After undergoing brain surgery and treatment for her cancer, the Bravo alum recently revealed that doctors had found no detectable cancer in her body.

“There’s still no trace of cancer. But I’m still considered Stage 4, and I’m still in immunotherapy,” Teddi revealed last month on her Two Ts in a Pod podcast. “So, essentially, nothing’s changed other than I still don’t feel great. I would hope that I would be feeling better by now, but I really don’t.”

After being eliminated on The Masked Singer, Teddi said her time on the show was “challenging” due to the effects of her cancer battle.

“I’m not a singer by trade, clearly, and so that part was challenging for me,” she explained. “Also, a big part of my memory has been askew since my brain surgery. So I was a little bit nervous, but I was excited to push myself out of my comfort zone and try something new, and it felt like it gave me a little bit of life.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.