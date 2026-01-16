Teddi Mellencamp Gives Update After Dad’s Concerning Comments About Her Cancer Battle

Teddi Mellencamp is “struggling” as she approaches the one-year anniversary of her Stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s father, singer John Mellencamp, made comments earlier this week about his daughter “suffering,” Teddi shared an update on her health on Thursday’s episode of her Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge.

“I’ve been doing a lot of therapy, a lot of rest, a lot of hanging with the family,” Teddi, 44, said of her lengthy hiatus from the podcast. “A lot of trying to get myself together because, apparently, I’m struggling with massive PTSD … from everything that happened. And I didn’t really realize it.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends An Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Reflecting on the upcoming one-year anniversary of her February 2025 brain cancer diagnosis, the Bravo alum said she’s “starting to feel a little better” as “the cloud is lifting.”

Wednesday, Teddi’s father shared a concerning update on his daughter during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, saying, “It’s not f—ing fun. She’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now.”



The “Jack & Diane” singer, 74, continued that Teddi is “really sick” after she was first diagnosed with melanoma back in 2022, which three years later had metastasized to Stage 4 cancer in her lungs and brain.

After undergoing numerous surgeries and immunotherapy treatments, Teddi revealed in October 2025 that her cancer was “gone.”

“Just to give a little life update to you guys, I had my immunotherapy yesterday and I did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer,” she said on her podcast on Oct. 3. “When they told me, I was in such shock. I was like, numb.”

John Mellencamp and Teddi Mellencamp on ‘wwhl'(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

“I’m still going to be having days when I’m feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I’m still fighting because you have to be,” Teddi shared, explaining that she would still be continuing immunotherapy for a year, and was “not considered in remission or anything like that.”

“The way the [doctors] said it works, it’s like one year, then two years, then at three years you’re allowed to be considered … in remission,” she explained. “But that was huge news yesterday.”

