A ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Just Got Married

Amy Slaton is a married woman again. TMZ reports the 1000-lb Sisters star recently wed on Halloween, and it wasn’t a bridal costume, it was the real deal!

The media outlet obtained pictures from her wedding ceremony as she poses for pictures in her wedding dress, next to her new husband, Brian Lovvorn, who looks happy in his tuxedo.

Her sister Tammy was present. Though it doesn’t appear Tammy was a member of the bridal party.

This is Amy’s second marriage. She was previously married to Michael Halterman, whom she shares two sons with. The TLC star finalized her divorce in September 2023 after separating in February 2023.

Michael initiated the divorce. They share joint custody of their two sons, Gage and Glenn, with Amy having the children majority of the time.

Their split was contentious. Amy accused Halterman of not being supportive and being mentally abusive, as well as his constant criticism of her parenting style. She also alleged he was not as present as she preferred him to be as a father, with her claiming he played video games all day. Despite her pleas for him to change, she says he didn’t, leading to her decision to leave the relationship.

Amy and her new husband got into some legal trouble in 2024. While on a trip to a safari park in Tennessee, she was arrested after police said they found psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana. On the same trip, she was also bitten by a camel. She ended up striking a plea deal to avoid jail time. Luckily, things have seemingly turned around for the better.

Amy and Lovvorn’s wedding was an old-timey and Victorian-themed wedding at Talbott Tavern, a supposedly haunted historic restaurant and inn in Bardstown, Ky., They got engaged a year prior at the same location. Instead of her sister, she chose her best friend Ollisha Davis as her maid of honor.

“I deeply cherished the journey of wedding planning, embracing the art and location hunting, but selecting bridesmaids and groomsmen proved to be a profound challenge,” Amy said to PEOPLE in an exclusive. “Yet I intuitively knew that my extraordinary friend Ollisha (Lee Lee) would graciously accept the esteemed honor of being my maid of honor, even before I extended the heartfelt invitation.”