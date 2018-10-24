‘Vanderpump Rules' and 19 Other Shows Renewed by Bravo

Bravoholics rejoice! The network announced renewals for 20 of their original series Wednesday, expanding to seven nights a week of original programming beginning in Fall 2018.

The network has confirmed new seasons of the following shows, reports Variety: Vanderpump Rules, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Don't Be Tardy, Flipping Out, Shahs of Sunset, Southern Charm Savannah, Million Dollar Listing New York and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Orange County, New Jersey and Dallas.

These series join the recently premiered original scripted series Imposters, and unscripted shows The Real Housewives of New York and The Real Housewives of Potomac, as well as new seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, the late night talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and Top Chef.

Bravo is the number one cable network among female viewers in the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics, and has also given the greenlight to 10 new series. Read the official descriptions below:

Thom and Carson Project (Working Title)

Produced by Critical Content and Free Range Media with David Metzler, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley, Jason Hollis and Grace Lee-Toumanidis serving as executive producers.

Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia are here to help fight the uniformity and ubiquity of American home design. In this new series, Thom takes Carson under his wing to teach him interior design by channeling Carson's impeccable sense for fashion. The formidable duo will create breathtaking and affordable home re-designs for their lucky clients using expert skills mixed with their signature endearing charm fans fell in love with during "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy."

Mexican Dynasties (Working Title)

Produced by Shed Media and Campanario Entertainment with Pam Healey and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers from Shed Media and Jaime Davila serving as executive producer from Campanario Entertainment.

Mexico City is the modern Cultural Mecca of Latin America, and is home to some of the planet's richest elite. This series will put a spotlight on the notoriously private, high society world in Mexico City by focusing on three family dynasties that made their fortunes in the entertainment, beverage, and luxury car company industries. This documentary series will explore these successful multi-generational families through both comedy and heart in ways that only close-knit relatives can, particularly those that have known one another for decades. They will challenge stereotypes and showcase the revealing, luxurious and over the top lifestyles in this cosmopolitan destination.

Untitled San Antonio Project (Working Title)

Produced by Adjacent Productions and PSG Motion Pictures with Bill Fritz serving as executive producer for Adjacent Productions and Anna Rodzinkski serving as executive producer for PSG Motion Pictures.

This docuseries follows a tight knit group of women and their families living in San Antonio, Texas, who are affluent, sophisticated U.S. citizens or recently naturalized citizens of Mexican decent. In their upscale and beautiful gated communities, these women will face a new set of challenges in adapting to US culture while working to keep their roots alive and well.

Married to Medicine: Los Angeles

Produced by Freemantle North America and developed by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson and Nate Green serving as executive producers.

This new series expands the fan-favorite, Married to Medicine to the West Coast. In the city of glitz and glam, these doctors save lives by day and walk red carpets at night. The docuseries features a group of friends living, working and playing in this exclusive medical community, and with Hollywood at their fingertips, these ladies never truly know who's real and what's fake.

Welcome to Waverly

Produced by Our House Media with Matt Hanna, Simon Lloyd, Joe Houlihan, Jen Morton and Paul Storck serving as executive producers.

In a real litmus test for our divided country, a diverse group of people from America's biggest cities have agreed to pick up and move to the heartland of Waverly, Kansas, where they'll live and work alongside some very traditional locals. During this clash of American cultures, will preconceived notions be turned upside down? Are we too divided or are we all more like-minded than we think? The town's response to these fish-out-of-water city slickers is often hilarious and quite surprising.

Unanchored (Working Title)

Produced by Evolution Media with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin & Bill Langworthy

Catch a rare glimpse into the secret second life of young, elite professionals in Unanchored, a brand-new docuseries that follows a group of best friends as they embark on their next travel adventure – an exclusive floating festival in the Bahamas where they'll join 30 yachts. The group leaves behind their high-level careers to travel the breathtaking Bahamas and embrace a subculture of elaborate costumes, eccentric rules and hallowed traditions. Unanchored is a story about finding your tribe — and all the laughter, heartbreak and adventure that comes with it.

Backyard Envy (Working Title)

Produced by World of Wonder and Renowned Films with Fenton Baily, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Todd Radnitz and Brian Robel serving as executive producers for World of Wonder and Max Welch, Tim Withers and Duane Jones serving as executive producers for Renowned Films.

Manscapers is New York City's most exclusive exterior design and landscaping firm, specializing in full outdoor renovation design for the area's most demanding clients. From rooftops in Manhattan to backyards in the burbs, this series follows James DeSantis, Garrett Magee, and Melissa Brasier as they transform barren outdoor spaces into lush, jaw-dropping oases. These "Two Wills and a Grace" are put to the test as they juggle tight deadlines, multiple clients and each other.

Buying it Blind

Produced by Kinetic Content with Chris Coelen, Katie Griffin, Eric Detwiler, Robert Zimmerman and Jennifer Faison Herron serving as executive producers.

This series will follow different couples that can't decide, or can't agree, on what kind of home to buy. At a breaking point, they decide to take a radical step and blindly hand the decision – and their entire budget – over to a team of three industry experts who will be charged with making the choice for these couples. The expert team will choose the property for the buyer, who will not get to view the property prior to purchase, and then be challenged to take the house through a stunning renovation. Will the experts create the buyer's dream home? Or will the client end up with buyer's remorse?

Flipping Exes

Produced by Rock Shrimp Productions with Bobby Flay, Kim Martin, Danielle Medina and René Rainey serving as executive producers.

After their break up, real life ex-girlfriend/ex-boyfriend Nina Klemm and Michael LeSure launched a house flipping business in Carmel, Indiana (nicknamed "the Beverly Hills of the Midwest") called Flipping Exes. The show will follow their flipping business, Nina's work as a local realtor of high-end properties, and of course, the unique relationship between Michael, Nina and their staff in a show that seamlessly mixes real estate and comedy.

Sweet Home

Produced by Evolution Media with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Brian McCarthy and Jen Morton serving as executive producers.

Sweet Home follows Jennifer Welch and her design business as she and her team, Alex, Sarah and Sabah, take on residential and commercial clients all over Oklahoma City. In each hour-long episode, viewers will see a project come together as Jennifer delivers sophisticated designs with the vision, passion, and sharp wit that she is known for, all while living/dealing with her ex-husband Josh as they raise their growing boys. As always, hijinks are in style as gal-pal Angie "Pumps" Sullivan is back for more hilarious fun.

Photo credit: Bravo