'90 Day Fiance': Colt Johnson 'Unlikely' to Return to Show After Serious Accident

90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson is "unlikely" to return to the TLC franchise after a devastating December accident left the reality personality hospitalized and temporarily unable to walk. Johnson's wife, Vanessa Guerra, revealed to fans during an Instagram Story Q&A on Monday that she "refuses to film anymore" and that her husband is "unlikely" to return after his injuries occurred during a filming session.

Johnson broke his tibia and fibula during the accident, tore his meniscus, and ultimately required three surgeries to repair his injuries. Monday, Guerra revealed for the first time that Johnson's injuries occurred when she and her husband were "filming a scene on trampolines that went terribly wrong." While the accident and Johnson's subsequent recovery have been "overwhelming at first," Guerra said her husband is "determined" to recover fully. "I've never seen him so determined to do something for himself before this," she wrote. "He's actually more independent now than before he broke his leg."

Guerra broke the news of Johnson's accident in January, posting photos of the reality personality in a hospital bed throughout his early days of recovery. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg. Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus," she wrote in the caption. "He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries."

Guerra continued that because of the pain medication and anesthesia her husband received "his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since." As for his leg, she added, "He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound." Days before posting about his accident, Johnson underwent a third surgery to remove the hardware he had installed to keep his leg straight.

"It's been a rough journey," Guerra admitted. "I had to move us from our second story apartment within a few days due to him not being able to go up stairs." Johnson's recovery at the time was estimated to take between six to eight months, with physical therapy being added after his initial surgical recovery in order for the TLC star to learn how to walk again. "Regardless of how you may feel about him, this has been extremely hard physically, mentally and emotionally," Guerra concluded. "He could really use words of encouragement & all the support he can get. Thanks everyone."