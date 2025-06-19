’90 Day Fiancé’ and 5 More TV Shows Everyone’s Watching on HBO Max Right Now

With shows like The Last of Us and The White Lotus between seasons, one of the biggest reality show franchises in the Warner Bros. Discovery catalog is taking over HBO Max. Multiple 90 Day Fiancé shows are in the top 5, giving the quality HBO offerings a challenge on the chart.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 TV show list as it currently stands on Thursday (June 19, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included in case you want to learn more about the programs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

6. Duster

Play video

Official Synopsis: “From J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, this 1970s drama follows a getaway driver and a young FBI agent as they take on a notorious crime syndicate.”

5. 90 Day Fiancé

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Overseas fiancés travel to the US to live with their partners for the first time. They have 90 days to either get married or call it quits.”

4. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Play video

Official Synopsis: “John Oliver discusses the past week’s protests against ICE’s escalating deportation strategies, how the U.S. is incarcerating kids at a rate that may exceed other nations, and what it looks like to be teargassed in a chill way.”

3. 90 Day: Hunt for Love

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Eight veteran 90 Day singles are ready to give love another shot in the beautiful paradise of Tulum, Mexico.”

2. And Just Like That…

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigate the complicated reality of friendship, family and New York in their 50s.”

1. The Mortician

Play video

Official Synopsis: “This darkly gripping docuseries chronicles an infamous, family-run mortuary that engaged in morally questionable and inhumane practices.