’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’: Sumit Reveals the Shocking Secret He’s Keeping From Jenny

It turns out Sumit’s reasons for dragging his feet when it comes to marrying Jenny has more to it than just a fear of confronting his parents. On Monday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit revealed there’s a bigger secret he’s keeping from Jenny after she traveled from the U.S. to India to make a life with him — he’s already married.

Jenny has been struggling with her relationship with Sumit since arriving in India, with him leaving her alone for days at a time in their apartment, forbidding her to leave and refusing to stand up to his parents about what he’s professed would be cultural issues over their 30-year age gap. In Monday’s episode, she finally confronted him over his treatment of her, asking Sumit why he has been holding back on their plan to marry before her visa expires.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What’s the point?” she asked him. “This is pointless! You’re making me a fool!”

“I’m not making you a fool,” he responded, looking ashamed.

“My visa’s gonna run out — I cannot stay in India forever,” Jenny explained to the camera. “I’m here on a tourist visa. Does he not understand that I cannot stay in India without being married to him? What is he not getting?”

“I love you,” Sumit reassured his girlfriend. “That’s for true. Do you feel that?”

“I know you love me, but I need you to be stronger and stand up for me and stand up to them,” Jenny said of Sumit’s parents.

Admitting he “cannot choose one over another,” Jenny pushed him to choose their relationship over his parents, not knowing he was holding more back from her.

“She give up a lot for me and keep on thinking that we will gonna get married,” Sumt confessed to the camera. “It is very unfair to her. I have a big secret which I was hiding from Jenny. And the big secret is that I’m married.”

Viewers didn’t get to see Jenny’s reaction to the big news just yet, but based on her meltdown in the preview for next week’s episode, the revelation doesn’t go over very well.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC