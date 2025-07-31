Meet the 6 Couples Announced for ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 7

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is coming back with more drama than ever as six Americans travel across the world to risk everything for love.

Four new couples and two returning fan favorites will appear on Season 7 of the TLC show when it premieres on Monday, Sept. 8, facing everything from cultural adjustments to new family dynamics as they try to beat the odds and build their lives together.

Keep reading to meet the six couples TLC announced for Season 7 Thursday and get a first look at the season trailer:

Greta (Oklahoma) & Matthew (England)

After meeting on a vegan dating app and bonding over cats and shared quirks, Greta moves to England to begin her life with Matthew in a quiet English village. But with Matthew’s parents under the same roof and the challenges of adjusting to living together, their new beginning may be harder than either of them expected.

Anthony (California) & Manon (France)

Married with a toddler and teetering on the edge of burnout, Anthony and Manon move to France in a last-ditch effort to save their marriage. But between clashing family members, mounting financial stress, and zero personal space (yes, they’re sharing a bed with their child), this fresh start may bring more pressure than peace. Can they rediscover the spark — or is it already too late?

Pattiya (Texas) & Dylan (Tasmania)

An exotic dancer and her much younger Aussie boyfriend are finally ready to build a life together in Tasmania after more than a decade of on-and-off long-distance love. With a 20-year age gap between them, Pattiya and Dylan face more than just cultural differences. As Pattiya adjusts to a completely new environment, the couple must also navigate Dylan’s close relationship with his mother who lives five minutes away, lingering trust issues, and the realities of merging two very different worlds.

Chloe (Massachusetts) & Johny (Aruba)

Chloe met Johny, a charismatic pirate boat tour guide, while vacationing in Aruba. Now, she’s ready to leave her life in Boston behind to be with him full-time. As their relationship deepens, Chloe must confront Johny’s flirtatious job, her skeptical family and friends, and growing concerns about trust between them.

Returning: Jenny (California) & Sumit (India)

After years of cultural clashes, family opposition, and a secret marriage, Jenny and Sumit have finally earned the blessing of Sumit’s family, but at a cost. Their once-independent life in India is about to change as they move in with Sumit’s parents. With privacy gone and family dynamics front and center, will their hard-won love survive this new chapter?

Returning: Luke (California) & Madelein (Colombia)

Luke and Madelein met during a vacation in Colombia and have been inseparable ever since. Now, two years in, Luke is finally making the move, and the couple is planning a lavish wedding with four dresses and zero budget compromises. But with financial stress mounting and trust issues bubbling over, will they make it to the altar — or will the pressure pull them apart?

Watch the Season 7 trailer

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday, September 8 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.