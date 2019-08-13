’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Star Moves Back in With Family Despite Partner Moving to India for Him

It appears as though Jenny may be hitting her boiling point in Monday’s upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The latest teaser revealed an inner debate Jenny is having after finding out Sumit returned to his family’s home after she traveled across the world to be with him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So now I started wondering, did I make a mistake coming here again,” Jenny tells the camera in the trailer. “It’s possible that he doesn’t ever want to marry me.”

The decision by Sumit to return his family leaves Jenny questioning whether or not he has more loyalty to his family or her.

“Maybe he doesn’t want to go against his family,” Jenny said.

The video shows Jenny engaging in a conversation with her daughter and explaining her current situation in which she’s stranded alone in India. She tells her that she’s all alone in the apartment because Sumit’s lies are getting out of control.

Sumit continues to cover up the fact that Jenny is in his life still, telling his family he is away on a job. He apparently tells Jenny that he went home to buy more time so “they don’t come and start looking” for him.

Learning of that blew the mind of Jenny’s daughter.

“I came to India to be with Sumit forever, but he kind of abandoned me and I miss my daughters, I miss my grandkids,” Jenny said. “When you’re left alone and you’re in a different country and don’t know what to do, all kinds of things are going to start going through your mind.”

In an earlier episode, Sumit was seen standing up for Jenny while out to eat. Another customer at the restaurant made a few remarks towards Jenny without her understanding what was said.

“You are bothering us a lot,” Sumit said in the confrontation. “I keep avoiding that, but you are saying a lot of things she don’t understand, but I do understand them. And it’s disrespectful.”

The two have a strange backstory as Jenny actually met Sumit as a result of him catfishing her. After the discovery, the conversation went on as normal and Jenny actually flew out to India from California to spend time with him, all while leaving her children and grandkids behind.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.