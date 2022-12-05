'90 Day Fiance' Couple's Age Gap Called Into Question by Immigration Lawyer

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are facing one of the toughest challenges in their relationship since getting married. In the Nov. 27 episode, Slatten, 64, learned that her dream to return to the U.S. from India may be challenging because of the 30-year age gap between herself and Sumit, 33. An immigration attorney in India delivered the news, noting that the U.S. government might not believe their love is real.

Slatten and Singh were introduced in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which tracks Americans who decide to move to their spouse's home country instead of the other way around. Slatten is from California and chose to move to India after marrying Singh. In their first Happily Ever After? season, Slatten is trying to go back to California, even though Sing would prefer to stay in India. In a clip from the Nov. 27 episode published by PEOPLE, Slatten admitted to feeling uneasy about starting the process behind Singh's back.

"I feel bad for going behind his back, but I don't want to scare him by telling him I'm starting this process," Slatten said. "Sumit doesn't even want to consider moving to America, so if he knows that I'm talking to an immigration lawyer, it might upset him."

The attorney told Slatten it could take up to two years for a formal decision on Sing's potential visa. He then asked Slatten about her marital status. "Are you a spinster in the U.S.?" he asked. Slatten was thrown aback and wondered what he meant by that. After he explained that a "spinster" is a "single woman who never married," she could only laugh. Slatten explained that she was married for 20 years before she divorced her last husband and married Singh.

Then, the attorney told Slatten that authorities would wonder why a "lady 64 years old is married to a guy who is only 33, 34 years old." Slatten understood the question, but she hoped that the length of her relationship with Singh would be enough to prove they are a genuine couple.

"I understand that there is a big age gap between us," Slatten told the TLC cameras. "But we've been together 10 years. First, we had to go through proving our love to Sumit's parents and now we have to continue doing it for immigration. I mean, we've stayed together this long – there's a reason for it. Obviously, we love each other."

Slatten's decision to begin moving back to the U.S. comes as their life in India has become increasingly difficult. In the past, Singh's family refused to embrace his marriage because of the age difference. In an episode earlier this month, Slatten's daughter Christina visited the couple in India, where Christina was surprised to learn Singh's family will never accept her mother. In a September episode, Singh's mother uninvited him to her funeral after he married Slatten. Over the course of the season, Slatten has decided that they need to move to the U.S., where her family will embrace them, but Singh is still undecided. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and is also available to stream on Discovery+.