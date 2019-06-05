’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Stars Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith Reportedly Pregnant

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are reportedly expecting their first child together, with a source telling In Touch that the reality star is pregnant.

“Tiffany is definitely pregnant. I saw her and she was showing off her [baby] bump,” the source said. “She seemed really happy and obviously didn’t touch any alcohol.”

Franco is already mom to 8-year-old son Daniel from a previous relationship. She gave birth to Daniel just before she turned 18 and did not know that she was pregnant during the nine months she carried her son.

90 Day Fiance fans first met Franco and Smith when the show’s spinoff premiered on TLC June 3, with the couple being one of six pairs appearing on the show.

Viewers learned that Franco and Smith first met when Franco traveled to South Africa, instantly forming a connection.

“I went back to South Africa six months later and on that trip, he actually proposed to me on that same cliff that he took me [the first night],” Franco said. “I was so happy. I never felt like this in my entire life.”

The 27-year-old contemplated moving to South Africa, though she admitted it would be difficult to uproot her whole life.

“It’s not just me deciding whether I can live in South Africa, it’s also my son Daniel,” Franco explained in the show’s promo.

Fans quickly learned that while Franco’s family knew that she wanted to marry Smith, they didn’t know about the fact that he had a criminal record and a gambling addiction. One month after he was interviewed by the show’s producers, Smith checked into a Christian-based rehab for his gambling addiction.

Franco often shares photos and videos of the couple’s life together on their Instagram page, including a clip of Smith singing along to Brian McNight’s “Back At One” during a car ride.

“He’s going to kill me hehehe he sang this song to me in the car right before proposing it was the corniest sweetest thing ever (not this day),” Franco captioned the video.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @tiffanyronaldsmith