’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores Share Cryptic Messages Following Split

Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores are reflecting on social media following their split.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars both took to their social media platforms to cryptically comment on their relationship ending in their own way. Flores announced her return to Instagram after taking “time off” on Monday, posting a long message about kindness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Some of the kindest souls I know have lived in a world that was not so kind to them,” the 20-year-old reality star captioned a photo of herself. “Some of the best human beings I know, have been through so much at the hands of others, and the will still love deeply, they still care. Sometimes, it’s people who have been hurt the most, who refuse to be hardened in this world, because they would never want to make another person feel the same way they themselves have felt.”

Rivera, 32, appears to respond to his ex-girlfriend’s post with a meme on Instagram Tuesday, which read, “Be kind to people for no good reason.”

“No caption needed,” he wrote on the post as a hashtag.

Fernanda then posted another photo of herself Tuesday that showed standing at a gate topless apart from an open jacket.

“Don’t judge someone without knowing the whole story. You may think you understand, but you don’t,” she wrote on the caption, as first reported by Us Weekly.

She continued her online presence on Wednesday, this time with a more positive comment.

“I declare that God has a great plan for my life. He is directing my steps,” she wrote on Instagram. “And even though I may not always understand how, I know that my situation is not a surprise to God. He will work out every detail to my advantage. In his perfect timing. Everything will turn right.”

Jonathan previously confirmed the breakup in early January.

“I haven’t spoken to Fernanda since December 22,” he admitted to InTouch. “I have a lot going on and so in the midst of all the craziness, I try to focus on what’s important.”

Rivera defended the relationship at the time, saying that the couple had “real” feelings for each other, also refusing to speak ill of his ex.

“Fernanda’s not a gold digger. Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card,” he told the outlet. “What happened was things change, things change and people change and I can’t help that.”

The couple married at the end of 90 Day Fiancé Season 6. Rivera previously confirmed the separation on Instagram, after posting a photo of himself celebrating New Year’s Eve without his wife.