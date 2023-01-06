'90 Day Fiance's Annie Toborowsky Apologizes to Her Brother in 'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Annie Toborowsky is stepping up to apologize to her younger brother Jordan as the 90 Day Fiancé star tries to determine if the teenager actually wants to go to the U.S. with her and her husband, David Toborowsky. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's David and Annie: After the 90 Days, the TLC star pulls her brother aside for an overdue heart-to-heart as she attempts to repair their relationship.

Annie remarks that her brother has "changed a lot" since the last time she saw him, to which the teen replies only, "Not really." Forging on, Annie continues, "I'm happy to see you're growing up and are talking to me. But last time we were here, I want to let you know that when you didn't come out to say goodbye to David and I... Why didn't you say goodbye? We both love you and it hurt us."

Jordan admits there wasn't any good reason for him to snub Annie and David, which is something he regrets. "The reason I didn't go say goodbye was that I was just being a teenager," he says. "I couldn't control my mood. But deep down in my heart, I feel ashamed."

Annie admits she feels like she "pushed [Jordan] too much" the last time she visited, which likewise made her feel guilty as well. "I won't make you do anything you don't want to do," she says, apologizing. "If you want to go to America you have to want to go. But this time I want to ask you, 'Do you want to go?' Whatever you want to do, I'll support you."

Jordan confirms he does want to go to the U.S., which brings a big smile to Annie's face. "I'm happy that you want to go with me and David," she tells Jordan. "When I tell him, he'll be so happy." It's all love between Annie and Jordan now, as the two seem to be on much better terms after their honest conversation. "I was glad that she came to apologize to me since she used to force me," Jordan tells the camera. "But when she apologized, I was happy."

Now that Annie is sure about Jordan's true desires, the next step is to take him and cousin Amber to Phuket to enroll them in the English language school. "And also I want to repair our relationship with Jordan," Annie tells husband David in a confessional. "He's still a teenager, he's very sensitive, and he's very moody, emotional too. I just hope we are going to the right direction. Otherwise, we have to leave to America just with Amber. David and Annie: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.