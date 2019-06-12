’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tiffany Franco Tells Fans Her Son’s Father Passed Away

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Tiffany Franco has revealed that her 8-year-old son’s father recently passed away.

The TLC reality TV star revealed the heartbreaking news during a recent Instagram Q-and-A after a fan asked whether or not 8-year-old Daniel’s father was alright with her and Ronald Smith taking him to South Africa.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Daniels dad recently passed away,” she revealed. “He was ok with me taking Daniel and always supported my choices as a mother.”

Franco and Daniel’s father had welcomed the little boy just before she turned 18. At the time, she had been unaware that she was pregnant.

During the series premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which sees Americans traveling to other parts of the world in the hope of finding love, Franco had opened up about the birth.

“It was 20 days before my 18th birthday when I had Daniel. I was absolutely not planning on having a child,” she revealed during a confessional. “I found out 15 minutes before he was born that he was going to be born.”

“I went through my pregnancy with no signs of pregnancy. I got my period every month, I had no belly, no kicking, no cravings, no morning sickness. So one would not assume that they’re pregnant,” she explained. “And then one night, out of nowhere, I had these horrible cramps. I went to the hospital and I was like, ‘Am I dying?’”

It was only once she was at the hospital and in the middle of labor that she discovered that she was pregnant.

“So the nurse goes, ‘You are 10 centimeters dilated and you need to deliver that baby now.’ And I was just like, ‘What?’” she recalled. Five minutes later, Daniel was born. And I just looked at his little fat, newborn baby face and I’m like, ‘I love you.’”

Franco went on to explain that the birth was just as much of a surprise to Daniel’s father as it was to her, and that while she decided to make Daniel “the number one love of my life,” his father had decided that he was not ready for parenthood.

“It was a big, huge surprise to him. I told him he either needed to be all in or all out, and he chose to be all out,” she said.

Now, Franco is raising her son with Ronaldo Smith, the couple being one of six pairs on the new TLC series. On their join Instagram page, Franco has even showed off the loving bond between Daniel and Smith.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.