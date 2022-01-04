’90 Day Fiance’ Star Discontinues Sales of Fart Jars Following Health Scare

Stephanie Matto, who used her 90 Day Fiance fame to jumpstart a fart-selling business, claims she will no longer sell her fart jars after she suffered “symptoms of a heart attack.” The 31-year-old Connecticut resident said she created 50 jars worth of farts each week to keep up with demand and even began drinking protein shakes to make her farts smell. After the stories of her fart jar retirement spread, Matto pounced on the opportunity to let her fans know her fart jars are now available as NFTs.

Matto starred on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4, and then later started a YouTube channel and her own NSFW subscription site, Unfiltrd. In December, she shared a YouTube video claiming she made $100,000 just from selling her harts in jars. “I kind of feel like I’m the Einstein of fart jars at this point because I’ve figured out the perfect formula for making the most in the least amount of time, but also causing me the least amount of pain,” Matto said in the video.

However, this week she told Jam Press that she plans to stop making real fart jars after she was rushed to the hospital with chest pains that she “feared were symptoms of a heart attack.” However, tests allegedly revealed that the pain was caused by her diet, which included beans and eggs to help her produce more farts.

“I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it,” she told Jam Press. “I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward,” she continued. “It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart.”

Matto called a friend, asking if they could drive her to the hospital because she was convinced she had a heart attack. Her doctors told her she really had “very intense gas pains” and she was “advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business.” Well, not completely. After the Jam Press story gained traction, Matto told fans on Instagram she launched an NFT fart jar collection.

“Even though I got backlash, I think it has opened a new door for me. I’m working on digital fart jar artwork at the moment,” Matto told Jam Press. “I think everything happens for a reason, and although my fart-selling days are ending, I am going to save the money I’ve made and will put some into crypto.” She also plans to donate some of her income from the fart jars to charities focusing on gastric disorders.