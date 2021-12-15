’90 Day Fiance’ Star Says She Made $50K by Selling Jars of Her Farts

90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto might have made her way into the spotlight because of her fraught relationship with ex-girlfriend Erika, but the Before the 90 Days star is now making a fortune selling her farts to strangers. The TLC star claims to have made more than $50,000 in a week selling her jarred flatulence online, chronicling the process in a video that’s gained millions of views on TikTok.

“I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky and different,” Matto, 31, told Buzzfeed of her latest entrepreneurial endeavor. The YouTuber, who also posts on her adult subscription site Unfiltrd, said working on her own platform made her “very aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there.” Over the years, she continued she’s gotten requests from her fans wanting to buy things like her worn undergarments and even her used bathwater.

Matto then moved to selling her farts because she “thought it’d be a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people’s attention.” Little did she know it would turn into such a lucrative avenue. Matto said her inbox is “flooded daily with people wanting to purchase jars” and that people frequently ask for videos of the production process as well.

https://www.tiktok.com/@stepankamatto/video/7033813147714669829?referer_url=https://www.buzzfeed.com/&referer_video_id=7033813147714669829&refer=embed&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6893484144263071237

In one TikTok video, Matto shared how she prepares to produce the jars. “I usually follow a pretty strict diet, but I do allow myself 1-2 cheat days every single week, and those are the days that I will indulge in specific types of foods that I know will make me more gassy,” she told Buzzfeed. “I also like to combine my ‘product’ with something that smells like me, so I spritz one of my favorite perfumes into each jar to give customers the most immersive experience…I put a small fabric petal or flower into each jar – it’s aesthetically pleasing and also allows the scent to attach to it and last longer.”

For what Matto claimed was a “heavily discounted” price of $1,000, people can then buy the jars, which come with a personalized note. At the time of the interview, Matto had already sold 97 jars, she claimed, mostly to a customer base consisting of “those that like collecting oddities and are either fans of me” or of 90 Day Fiancé. “I think I’ve really tapped into a huge market, and there seems to be endless potential,” she continued. “I am grateful that I am able to entertain, spark debates and discussions, and open people’s eyes to different ways of life.”