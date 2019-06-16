’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Claims She Won’t Be Deported: ‘It’s Done’

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima insists she will be allowed to stay in the U.S. following the drama with ex-husband Colt Johnson.

Dos Santos Lima, who just launched her own lip kit brand, reportedly told people at an event her deportation case is over and she will be allowed to stay and does not have to return to Brazil, reports The Blast.

“It’s done. I’m here staying,” Dos Santos Lima reportedly said Saturday that the Beauty Kitchen Boutique store in Boulder City, Nevada.

Dos Santos Lima and Johnson appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 6 on TLC. Their marriage fell apart quickly, with Johnson filing for divorce after only seven months of marriage on Jan. 1. There were allegations of physical assaults and cheating throughout the short relationship.

Before the split, Dos Santos Lima was arrested in Nevada for domestic battery, but Dos Santos Lima claimed on social media she was the victim of her husband physically assaulting her. Dos Santos Lima had been arrested twice before for domestic violence in the past.

Dos Santos Lima’s claim that she will not be deported came after her former mother-in-law, Debbie Johnson, claimed Dos Santos Lima would be. Debbie shared a photo of her son on Instagram, and in one of the comments, told a fan she was being deported.

“Everything takes time. There is still a domestic violence hearing next week and after that she will be deported,” Debbie wrote. “It just takes time.”

Dos Santos Lima later wrote on social media that Debbie was wrong.

“This isn’t true, everything about my status in the US is confidential and will not be disclosed by third parties that [are] not involved in any immigration process with me,” she said, adding that Debbie’s comments left her friends and family worried.

“I have been trying to live my life and allow the courts to handle everything, as it is in their hands,” Dos Santos Lima said. “As many of you know, my court date is May 30th, it is the last and saddest chapter of my life and I want to finish it as soon as possible to finally have peace.”

During the May 30 hearing, Dos Santos Lima was sentenced to just community service for the domestic violence charge. After she completes the requirements, her case will be closed.

Dos Santos Lima is already dating a new man, Eric Nichols, whom she brought to her divorce party in Las Vegas. The divorce with Johnson was finally settled in April.

“The motion has been taken off the calendar and an agreement has been reached. Lawyers are in the process of finalizing the written stipulation to sign and submit to the judge,” Johnson’s attorney, Shawanna L. Johnson, said in a statement at the time. “[The] matter was settled amicably between the parties and each party will walk away and bear their own costs and fees … [Colt] wishes Larissa the best in her future endeavors.”

Photo credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images