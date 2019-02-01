’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Appears to Join Dating App Amid Divorce From Colt Johnson

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is ready to move on from her nasty separation from Colt Johnson.

The 90 Day Fiancé star reportedly the online dating site Tinder in an attempt to find her next romantic partner.

According to The Blast, the reality TV personality’s profile appears to be real, describing herself as a 32-year-old woman living in Las Vegas. The account also links to Dos Santos Lima’s official Instagram account and states: “I am Larissa from the TV show 90 day fiance.”

Her profile also claims the Brazilian personality is a “fun loving and caring person” who enjoys “outdoor activities, play chess and work out.”

Dos Santos Lima also reportedly added that she is looking for someone tall and fit with a cute smile, but made it clear she is not looking for a hookup.

The report of her trying out online dating comes days after the reality star received her official divorce papers from Johnson, who filed the paperwork on Jan. 11 following a heated argument that ended up with her getting arrested and charged with first degree domestic battery.

Lima and Johnson made headlines a month ago after she took to social media after she was released from jail and pleaded to her fans to donate what they could to a GoFundMe to help her pay for her legal fees. The fundraiser was later taken down, after users reported it for not being a valid charitable situation.

Johnson, who has commented on the separation far less than his ex-wife, recently opened up about the scandalous split on Instagram.

“I don’t understand my soon to be ex wife. She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America,” he in a post.

“Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams. When she wanted a dress or makeup I bought it for her. When she wanted to take ESL classes I found a class for her and drove her,” Johnson continued.

“When she wanted to go to a gym I took her to every gym in town and eventually she joined two gyms simultaneously. When she needed a doctor, lawyer, therapist I would always do what I could for her,” he added. “My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured. When she wanted to start her business I gave her a thousand dollars just to start. Every time she was in trouble, I was there.”

Hopefully things go better with whoever swipes right on the 90 Day Fiancé star.