Is 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda pregnant? The TLC star is reportedly expecting baby number three, sources tell In Touch Weekly, but it’s unclear if the father is her husband, Gino Palazzolo.

Rumors first sparked on Friday, Jan. 3, when 90 Day Fiancé blogger Shabooty claimed that Jasmine’s pregnancy was revealed at the taping of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All — and Gino was not the father. The blogger claimed that the former teacher is already “showing” and “living in sunny Florida.”

The 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account then added fuel to the fire by sharing a preview of 90 Day: The Last Resort that had fans zeroed in on what they believed to be a small baby bump. Eagle-eyed fans also noted that Jasmine had included baby furniture in her Amazon Wishlist. Jasmine is already a mother to two children from a previous relationship.

While neither Jasmine nor Gino have confirmed any of the rumors, fans have watched their relationship teeter on the brink of divorce throughout Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort. In the premiere episode, Gino accused his wife of a year of not sleeping at home and not telling him where she had been.

“You’re the one going out without telling me where you’re going, and staying at whoever’s house you’re staying at,” Gino told his wife, who admitted to not having slept at home for three nights. Jasmine clapped back that she had been “At a friend’s house having fun,” telling Gino to “deal with it.” Gino then asked, “You’re saying you cheated on me?” to which Jasmine responded, “Don’t ask questions of things you don’t wanna know.”

Jasmine has been rumored to be dating a man named Matt, whom she introduced as her friend on 90 Day: The Last Resort. On the show, Matt had been supportive of Jasmine and Gino’s attempts to fix their marriage in therapy, but 90 Day fan pages have claimed Matt is Jasmine’s live-in boyfriend of a year and possibly the father of her child. Jasmine has not commented on the speculation yet but commented on a photo of Matt on Instagram last week, “My bestie,” adding an angel-face emoji.

As for her response to the latest gossip, the 38-year-old hasn’t commented on her reported pregnancy. She only wrote on her Instagram Story after the rumor broke, “I don’t know what happened last night but I’m getting so many followers today. Welcome to Jasmineland.”

Jasmine also rang in the new year with a message hinting at good things to come. “What a year! Thank you 2024 for all the good memories and the life lessons learned the hard way,” she began a lengthy Instagram message. “As we start a new year, don’t forget that being alive is an amazing, priceless gift, so never take it for granted. Live life to the fullest and don’t take life too personal; it is hard on everyone with no exception, so just enjoy the ride with all the ups and downs.”

Later in her post, Jasmine warned, “Don’t be resentful because it poisons your heart. Learn to forgive and move forward,” teasing, “Spoiler: what comes after is always much better. I promise.” She concluded alongside a heart and a dog emoji, “To my love: I can’t wait to kiss you midnight. I love you honey and I always will. You saved me.”