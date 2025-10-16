’90 Day Fiance’ Star Hospitalized in ‘Very Weak’ Condition

90 Day Fiancé star Nikki Exotika was hospitalized earlier this week after her “very complicated” breast reconstruction surgery left her “very weak.”

The 49-year-old reality personality, who appeared on Season 10 of the TLC reality show, had “excessive bleeding” during her surgery, which led to complications, according to a friend’s update on her Instagram Story.

Sharing a photo of Nikki in a hospital bed, the friend wrote, “Nicole had a very complicated surgery today and had excessive bleeding. She’s in recovery now but very weak, she refused a blood transfusion prior to surgery. They are monitoring her overnight at the hospital. I will be taking care of her, I’ll be giving more updates on her progress as time passes.”

Three hours later, the friend added in a subsequent post that Nikki was “not doing well,” as her blood pressure continued to drop. “The only explanation I received was that her blood was very thin which caused her excessive bleeding during surgery and blood pressure keeps dropping to a concerning level to be kept overnight under analysis,” the update continued.

“She admitted to me she took Advil a few days before for her headaches which contains NSAID, she’s very weak,” the friend added. “She refused a blood transfusion. Her family and I are very worried. Right now we are just praying she will pull through.”

Wednesday, Nikki’s account shared another, more hopeful update. “They are getting ready to discharge her in a few hours. Her vitals stayed stable since they gave her the blood pressure meds earlier,” her friend wrote. “Then we should be back to her place.”

“She needs lots of rest,” they continued. “She woke up to eat a little but passed out. She still [is] very weak and in lots of pain. She is draining a lot of blood from her drains.”

Later that day, Nikki shared a message of her own on her Story, thanking everyone for their “messages of support and prayers.” She explained, “I need a couple days of rest, I’m very weak and in a lot of pain. I’m still draining a lot of blood after my breast reconstruction surgery.”

Back in August, Nikki shared a video on social media explaining that she needed “a barrage of surgeries” to reconstruct her breasts after a “serious, serious infection” she contracted following her last surgery in 2019. Scar tissue then formed around her implants, and Nikki revealed that she was scheduled to have that painful tissue removed in October.

She admitted that the surgery “should’ve been done a few years ago, but I had a lot going on in my life, and now it’s time to take care of it,” adding, “I need to gain 15 pounds, because they need to do fat grafting, a capsulectomy, and exchange of implants.”