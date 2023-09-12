'90 Day Fiance' Season 6 Episode 15 Recap: Is Violet Pregnant With Riley's Baby?

It's coming down to the end of this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and as the Americans pack their bags to head home, there are still SO many questions that need to be answered. Like are Riley and Violet having a baby? Are Razvan and Amanda getting engaged? And could Gino look any more depressed? My god! So let's get into episode 15 of Before the 90 Days.

Let's start with Riley and Violet, 'cause woah. These two have done nothing but fight literally the whole time Riley was in Vietnam, so when it was time for him to head home, Violet was a little hesitant to be affectionate. Riley though? He's coming as close to saying those three little words as his anti- "I love you" rule allows. And Violet, she doesn't exactly seem to reciprocate.

Not a great end to a romantic trip —remember Riley thought about proposing while he was in Vietnam? But a teaser for next week's episode hints that things maybe got a bit more affectionate than we thought. I don't remember these two doing anything more than like holding hands, but we're just gonna have to wait and see if they were having off-camera rendezvous!

Unlike Razvan and Amanda, who are keeping us QUITE updated on their rage-fueled sex life. These two might be connecting in the bedroom, but Razvan is still shocked when Amanda says she wants to get engaged soon. I mean, remember, they've been fighting so much on this trip they basically broke up. Razvan is wondering how Amanda wants to be engaged after their recent history. That's a good question Razvan, and for the answer we go to Jasmine and Gino.

The couple broke up last week because Jasmine wanted to be a priority to Gino over his family, but you know these two, they can't stay away from each other. Jasmine finds Gino before he leaves for the US and proposes to her ex-fiancé with the same ring he once gave her. And listen to these beautiful words. These two are never gonna break up.

And these two absolutely should break up: Cleo and Christian have been at odds this whole London trip, most recently about Christian's propensity for chatting up young women when he's out at the bar. This week, Cleo makes it clear that if they're exclusive, she's not OK with that, but Christian? It's apparently a defining personality trait. And that's a huge red flag for Cleo.

Speaking of red flags, we've got Statler and Dempsey, whose romantic castle getaway turns less than romantic when Statler says she doesn't want kids – despite Dempsey thinking she was open to it. And Dempsey agrees, she's packing her things! At least they got to stay at the castle first.

And we're ending today's recap on a bittersweet note with David and Sheila. The newly engaged couple breaks the news to Sheila's dad and son, and they're both so excited! It's so cute until it's time for David to go home, and that's when I started to get all weepy. We've seen the show, we know how iffy the K-1 visa is, and Sheila and David are devastated to be separated for god knows how long.

I need to see how everything plays out – we're almost at the tell-all. Let me know what you think in the comments!