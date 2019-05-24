’90 Day Fiance’ Star Darcey Silva Teases ‘James Bond’-Like Mystery Man

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Darcey Silva recently teased that she is dating a new James Bond-like mystery man.

While speaking to Us Weekly at an event celebrating 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? and its spinoff, The Other Way, the singer admitted that she has “always been open-minded about love.”

She then referred to her man without sharing any specifics, saying, “All I’ll say is, ‘You like the red bottoms?’ Because he likes them too,” then adding, “I like a man with some fashion. I’ll just say I like James Bond.”

While it’s tough to tell from her comments who her new man is or what he may look like, it seems as if she is implying that he dresses well, rather than saying that he looks like current James Bond actor, Daniel Craig.

Silva and her then-boyfriend Jesse Meester were featured on the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiance spinoff Before the 90 Days, but things did not work out for the couple in the end.

“I just feel like, Jesse, at the time we met, I didn’t see the red flags. I wore my heart on my sleeve. It was wishful thinking,” she explained. “Now I know what not to do. And not to fall in love with someone who’s there for ulterior motives or something else.”

“The times I was with [Jesse], I gave 100 percent, but I had to fight back for my worth. And now I know what I deserve,” she added.

Back in February, Silva spoke to the outlet about Meester, saying, “I’m going to try to forgive and forget,” she said at the time. “He’ll never actually admit in actuality what he wanted from me. He tried to paint a story about me and him that made him seem so grand. But I’m a mom, you know.”

“I’m very young at heart, so a lot of the guys I tend to date are younger and that’s OK with me,” she also shared. “I have some guys who reach out, but at the same time, I know what I’m looking for and I’m waiting for the right moment to manifest in diamonds.”

“There’s bigger and better for me,” she later added, and she seems to have been 100 percent right.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on June 3. Both are TLC reality series.