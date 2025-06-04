’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Confirms Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

90 Day Fiancé‘s Liz Woods has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

After showcasing her move from San Diego to Washington on an episode of 90 Day Diaries last month, the TLC personality took to her Instagram Story to address the questions she had been receiving about her health.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve received two main questions and I can finally address them,” Woods began. “I can confirm the rumors of cancer. I have it in my stomach and it’s been a long exhausting year. I’m extremely tired all the time, but I’ve never been more focused on my health.”

She went on, “I’m so focused on my [11-year-old daughter Ryleigh] and what’s best for us,” adding, “I know there are many more questions but I’ve been dealing with my own battle privately.”

Woods also confirmed that she had split from boyfriend Jayson Zunig in December 2024 and that she is now “living my best dating life.”

Amid all the life changes that came after the end of her engagement to Ed “Big Ed” Brown on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? last year, Woods thanked fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars Jasmine Pineda, Kimberly Menzies, and Tyray Mollett for their support.

“Jasmine always checks in and offers any help she can,“ she wrote. “Kim and Ty, I could honestly cry, your support has meant so much to me. I love you both from the bottom of my heart.”

90 Day fans have been worried for Woods’ health for months, as she revealed in December 2024 that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Clapping back at someone who called her “too skinny” in an Instagram comment, Woods wrote, “It’s actually perfect thank you very much. My body has been through depression, which made me gain an uncontrollable amount of weight, treated me well during my own weight loss journey and then endured 14 rounds of chemo.”

Woods didn’t disclose her health status at the time or why she had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments, but days later, when a fan asked if she had cancer on Instagram, she wrote, “I’m going through treatment for it.”