Popular ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Engaged to Girlfriend Despite Initial Breakup

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed Brown is returning to The Single Life for Season 2 but leaving anything but single! The TLC personality, 56, confirmed he is engaged to Liz Woods, 29, after their split during Season 1 of the discovery+ show, telling PEOPLE they managed to reconnect during the upcoming season, premiering Friday on the streaming service.

Brown revealed that during his time apart from Woods, he realized he “didn’t appreciate who she was” and “didn’t want to love anybody else.” He continued, “And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it’s just surreal.” Going to therapy to improve himself had a major impact on his relationship, Brown continued: “I wasn’t a good person, I wasn’t a good boyfriend. I wasn’t a good listener. That was all about me — I was so consumed with [myself],” he said.

Woods also struggled with their initial split but knew she had to reach out to her ex when his dog Teddy passed away. Slowly getting back in touch via email, Brown eventually invited Woods over for dinner, asking her one question that changed everything. “The question was, ‘Am I your forever?’ And she said yes,” Brown remembered. “And she ended up leaving for work and I did a beeline to the jewelry store and bought the biggest diamond I could find.”

The two had a whirlwind second go at things, with Woods revealing they were “back together on Saturday, engaged on Sunday!” Fans will be able to see the proposal on this upcoming season of The Single Life, and Brown said he “couldn’t be happier” to be engaged to the love of his life. “I know in my heart that she’s my forever, and that’s all I need to know,” he said. “I don’t want to be with anybody else, I don’t want to think about anybody else.”

The couple isn’t rushing into wedding planning just yet, however. “We have a lot on our plate right now, so trying to think about a wedding is really hard,” the bride-to-be said. “But we’re in the works, discussing it and moving forward with our plans.” 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life returns for Season 2 Friday on discovery+.