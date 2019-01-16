’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson Wants No Spousal Support in Divorce Deal With Larissa Dos Santos Lima

90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson says that he wants no spousal support in his divorce deal with Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

According to The Blast, Johnson is so eager to have the court proceedings end their marriage that he has no interest in seeking alimony.

The outlet also notes that in the paperwork filed by Johnson, he cited that the two of them have no joint property that needs to be split, and he also stated that they have not incurred any joint debt.

Notably, the paperwork also makes a point to note that Lima is not pregnant, which may be standard but is only interesting because the notion of the couple expecting a child is not something that has been mentioned before now.

Johnson filed to have the marriage dissolved on Jan. 11, after Lima was arrested and charged with first degree domestic battery.

Following her release, Lima took to social media to plead with her fans and followers to donate to a GoFundMe for her legal fees, but the fundraiser was cancelled after it was reported to the site as not being valid.

“It’s important to me. The immigration attorney, the divorce attorney and the criminal attorney. The kind of attorney I have to talk to about my case,” she said in a video on Instagram Live, telling her followers that “haters” had reported the GoFundMe which resulted in it being taken down. “I not feel happy about it, I not feel proud about it, but it’s something that I really need.”

“I cannot work and for now just to have my friends help me with the situation, so I really need it,” Lima went on to say. “To come here to beg—it’s really sad, really sad for me.”

Lima elaborated on the GoFundMe debacle in a separate post, explaining to her followers that they could donate to her by using other services, such as Zelle and Vimeo.

“Hi Everyone, as you know, the haters reported my go fund me account after I reached the goal in only 2 days. I am so thankful for all of the donations. Unfortunately, I wont get the money. I got one email and they said you all will be refund,” she wrote in the post.

Johnson has since commented on Lima and their relationship, writing a lengthy post on Instagram wherein he recalled that she came “to America with literally nothing,” and claimed that he “provided for her.”

Lima does not appear to have commented on the new spousal support-related reports.