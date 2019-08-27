’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson and Mom Debbie Return for ‘Pillow Talk’ Spinoff Series

90 Day Fiancé is taking fans back into the homes of some of fan’s most favorite — and most controversial — stars for a whole new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which returns after new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in September. Colt Johnson will be returning to the hit TLC franchise alongside his mom Debbie, but this time, they’ll be commentating on the drama instead of stirring it up.

Colt and his mom made their first appearance on 90 Day Fiancé alongside ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima, going on to star in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 4. Debbie, meanwhile, clashed with her daughter-in-law regularly, resulting in quite a few fights and and explosive moments.

Also starring on Pillow Talk this season are Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, who first started in 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where they prepared for the birth of their daughter and struggled with their new family dynamics.

Tarik Myers and his brother Dean will also be returning to pump iron and dish on the newest couples on Pillow Talk after Tarik’s romance with Hazel Cagalitan took him to the Philippines on the reality series.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are returning as well after debuting their international relationship on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3 and also appearing in Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6, in which they found themselves welcoming two children back to back, will also be breaking things down on Pillow Talk, as well as David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, who brought the drama in 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 and Season 3 of Happily Ever After?.

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk returns Sunday, Sept. 15 at 11 p.m. ET following episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and brand new episodes of Unexpected.

Photo credit: TLC