’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Chuck Potthast Cause of Death Revealed

90 Day Fiancé star Chuck Potthast’s official cause of death has been revealed.

The 64-year-old father of TLC franchise star Elizabeth Castravet died in November from blunt force injuries to the face and neck after he fell in a bathtub, according to the autopsy report from the Hillsborough County, Fla., medical examiner obtained by TMZ on Friday.

Potthast’s injuries included facial lacerations and a fractured C6 vertebra, with positional asphyxia listed as a factor in his death. The medical examiner also listed chronic alcohol use, liver cirrhosis and acute alcohol intoxication as contributing causes.

Elizabeth, whose relationship with husband Andrei Castravet made its debut on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, announced in November that her father, who had frequently appeared on the show with her, had died.

“Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family and it has left us completely shattered,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven. We’re trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him. Please respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

Elizabeth’s sister Becky, who also made regular appearances on 90 Day shows, shared her own announcement about her father’s passing. “Two weeks ago on this day my world became distorted into a place I don’t understand,” she wrote at the time. “My father Chuck went home to be with The Lord. The pain is still more than I can bare so this is all I can write.”

Potthast had been open about his health struggles, which included a brain cancer diagnosis, over the years. On Sept. 14, he shared an update on Instagram, revealing that he had just undergone an unexpectedly long surgery.

“My surgery was supposed to be about three to four hours long to fix hernias from my previous cancer operations that had developed,” he said at the time. “Once they got in there, they seen that my stomach wall had completely collapsed, so they had to fix that, which they did.”

“The benefit is I have a flat stomach now, which is cool,” he joked of the eight-hour procedure, adding, “I wanted to thank everyone for their prayers and support. It really helped me get through it.”