’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Reveals Reason for Not Showing Kids on TLC Series

During her tenure on 90 Day Fiance, Ashley Martson has never allowed TLC cameras to show her children. In a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, the reality star explained why her two children from previous relationships were never seen. Martson said she would “never exploit” her children.

“I would never exploit my kids for money or fame. They are children and deserve to live their innocent lives without stress,” Martson wrote. “Being in the public eye is the most stressful thing I’ve ever been through. I would never subject my children to that life. They can make that choice when they are 18.”

Martson has managed to keep much of her pre-90 Day Fiance life out of the limelight. The names of her children are unknown, but Your Tango reports her daughter and son are around 11 and seven years old. Martson has shared photos of the two on Instagram, but always obscures their faces. On April 2, she shared a photo from the day her daughter was born.

“Moms and Dads…I know we all have that one photo from when our babies were born that we can’t stop looking at,” Martson wrote in the caption. “The photo where you can physically see the moment you fell in love instantly. This was the day I became someone’s mom. The day I learned what unconditional love was. I find myself constantly looking at this photo. I wish I had one with my son but he was very premature and wisked [sic] away. I don’t show my kids on social media or on the show but this is something I just wanted to share.”

Martson, 33, had a difficult time on 90 Day Fiance. She and estranged husband Jay Smith, 20, joined the TLC franchise for Season 6 and are now featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. After discovering Smith was cheating on her, she filed for divorce in January. Martson called off the divorce after Smith was by her side when she was hospitalized, but she filed for divorce again in April.

On Friday, Martson confirmed she was leaving the 90 Day Fiance franchise after TLC finishes filming the ongoing season of Happily Ever After? in a lengthy Instagram caption.

“As the show is approaching the final episode, I wanted to take time to say I appreciate all the support and love from the fans,” Martson wrote. “I was given an opportunity that many wish for and I am grateful for that. I was given the chance to let the world take a sneak [peek] into my life and even though it didn’t end how any one wanted or anticipated, it’s not something I regret or would take back! I’m sure next season won’t disappoint and you will get the opportunity to meet new couples and follow their Journey!”

Martson wrote that it is “time to step away from the show and focus on [what’s] most important.” She went on to thank TLC and Sharp Productions, which produces the show.

“The amount of support I have received majorly outweighs the hate and I appreciate every message that you so kindly took time out of your day to write me,” she continued. “I have felt the true meaning of love and heartbreak and many other lessons while filming this show. I realized that there is a lot I need to work on with myself. I know through all this I have learned some valuable lessons and that I am stronger then I thought I could ever be. I love you guys and I am so thankful I was able to experience this with all of you!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

