’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Posts Disclaimer on Her Decisions Ahead of Latest Episode

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ashley Martson shared a disclaimer on her Instagram Story ahead of Sunday night’s episode on TLC to explain the bizarre decisions she makes. Martson said she was being treated in the hospital at the time she made the questionable move, which will explain what happened.

“Disclaimer for tomorrow’s episode – I was admitted and administered IV Dilaudid for 8 days straight,” Martson wrote Saturday. “It clearly affected the frontal love of my brain. The party of the brain that you think and make choices with… [that’s] all! Have a great rest of your weekend!”

Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is titled “Change of Heart.” TLC’s episode description notes that Martson’s “health issues change everything.”

This description appears to reference Martson’s health scare in January, which culminated in her withdrawing her divorce from Jay Smith. She was rushed to the hospital in early January after she was found unresponsive in her home from complications related to lupus. Martson wrote on Instagram that she was diagnosed with “acute kidney failure due to lupus.”

Two days before she was hospitalized, Martson filed for divorce from Smith, who was accused of cheating on her when it was discovered he was communicating with another woman the day after their marriage.

However, Martson withdrew the divorce filing after seeing Smith rush to be by her side.

“I may have hurt you. I may have not been a good husband,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “Jumping on a plane the second I found out you [were] in the hospital was something I didn’t even think twice to do. We have our differences, but as long as I have life, I will never let you sit alone and suffer. I love you, and nothing will ever change that. Thank you for having me here to support you.”

The couple’s rekindled bliss did not last long. In April, Martson filed for divorce for good, which put Smith’s immigration status in danger. Martson told fans Smith could be deported by August and he was taken into ICE custody.

A few days after Smith was taken into ICE custody, a friend started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a lawyer. Since being launched on July 4, the page has raised $3,985 of Smith’s $5,000 goal.

“He said it is hard in lockup because he’s never done anything like this before,” Kayla O’Brien, who launched the GoFundMe page, told InTouch Weekly of Smith. “[He said] sometimes you feel you are going crazy, but he has been able to stay so positive due to the amazing support of his family and friends.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

