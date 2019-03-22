’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Says Jay Smith Is ‘Stepping Up’ Amid Health Issues

90 Day Fiancé star Jay Smith is “stepping up” as his wife, Ashley Martson, continues her battle with lupus.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly following her most recent health scare, which required her second hospitalization within a month, Martson gushed that her husband “has been a saint” and has remained by her side as she continues her fight with lupus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jay completely stepped up since surgery,” Martson told the outlet. “[He’s been] taking the kids to school, cooking, cleaning. He makes sure I’m comfortable and is always eager to get whatever I need.”

Martson, who appeared alongside Smith on Season 6 of the TLC reality series, was hospitalized on Jan. 13 after being discovered unresponsive in her home due to complications related to her lupus diagnosis. The reality star later announced to her fans that she was in acute kidney failure and would need to undergo kidney surgery.

“I was found unresponsive this morning at my home. The ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly,” she wrote at the time.

“I will not let this beat me,” she continued. “I know I’m strong enough to battle through this,not just for myself but for my kids. I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers.”

Just a month later, on Feb. 14, Martson was hospitalized a second time for an unknown reason, though it is believed to have been connected to her ongoing battle with lupus. Just as he had been during her first hospitalization, Smith had been at her bedside throughout her second days-long stay.

“He has been a saint when it comes to my health,” she continued. “It isn’t easy for him to see me in pain but he just talks me through [it] [and] stays strong for the both of us. I think he is definitely ready for the two months to be up as intimacy is important in a marriage.”

Martson and Jay had appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which documented their K-1 visa process to allow Smith to legally enter the United States. Although they tied the knot, the couple was surrounded in controversy and rumors of a split.

While they had initially announced that they would no longer be participating in 90 Day Fiancé, they later revealed that they had agreed to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?