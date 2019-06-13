’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Checks Into Rehab

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is checking into rehab to “better” herself following her divorce from estranged ex, Jay Smith.

The TLC reality TV star and mom-of-two confirmed in a statement to Radar Online that she will enter a mental wellness retreat for women in North Carolina on Monday, June 17.

“At this time, I’m focusing on my happiness and my future to better myself. I appreciate the support from TLC and the audience of 90 Day Fiancé,” she told the outlet.

A source close to Martson explained that she is entering treatment due to her depression and anticipates staying “for two weeks.” Her mother will reportedly watch her children while she is away.

News of her decision comes just two months after she filed for divorce from Smith, whom she had met on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Although their relationship had a number of highly-publicized ups and downs, it seemed to be a second cheating scandal that severed their tie for good. On the finale page of the divorce documents, Martson had claimed that he “defendant committed adultery during the course of the marriage.”

Reports soon surfaced expanding on the allegations, including a report that an onlooker overheard Martson telling somebody else at the April 25 MĀSK Skincare launch event in New York’s Hemp Garden that her husband had impregnated another woman.

According to Radar‘s source, Martson’s current relationship status with her estranged husband, as well as the drama surrounding them, has contributed to her depression and likewise her decision to seek help.

“Jay won’t leave her alone,” the insider said. “He got a new apartment, but he keeps contacting her. He’s been messing with her head.”

But it is not only the relationship drama acting as a contributing factor to her mental health. Ever since joining the TLC series, Martson has been at the center of backlash online, facing fierce criticism from fans of the series.

“She’s also been dealing with backlash from fans over social media,” the source claimed.

The backlash reached a crux earlier this year, when, in February of this year, she and Smith were caught in the midst of a fake Instagram account scandal. Using the account callingyououtfraud2, the duo had leaked sensitive information regarding themselves to gain more attention in the public eye.

In the days that followed, Martson also faced backlash over a GoFundMe account she created to help her financially amid her ongoing battle with lupus, even going as far as showing her medical records and bills to fans on social media.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.