’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff ‘The Family Chantel’ Coming, Stars Pedro and Chantel Jimeno

90 Day Fiancé fans are about to get a whole lot more of Pedro and Chantel Jimeno with the announcement of their new TLC spinff, The Family Chantel.

The married couple, set to appear in the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, will have their own show on the network set to premiere in July, TLC announced in a press release Monday.

“This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. “Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as THE destination for love, relationships and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye.”

Chantel’s parents, Karen and Thomas will appear alongside her siblings River and Winter on the new spinoff, as well as Pedro’s mother Lidia and sister Nicole.

It’s no secret there’s been some serious disagreements between the two families since Pedro and Chantel appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, where she initially told her parents he had come to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic on a student visa, not as her fiancé.

Things only escalated from there, with Chantel’s family accusing him of using her to send money to his family back in the Dominican Republic and Chantel getting into a screaming match with Nicole before things broke out in a physical altercation between Pedro and Chantel’s family over dinner.

In the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, fans will get to see the aftermath of that fight as he returns home to the Dominican Republic, leaving the future of their marriage in flux.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, also featuring former couple Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, Russ and Paola Mayfield, and Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, is scheduled to premiere April 28.

There will also be a special airing of Pedro & Chantel: The Full Story, reliving all the drama that has gone down so far, on Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Family Chantel is scheduled to air in July 2019 on TLC.

